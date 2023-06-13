Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $215,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

