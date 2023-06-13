Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.