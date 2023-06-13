Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New $476,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after buying an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,211,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

