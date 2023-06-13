Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $350,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,120,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,790 shares of company stock worth $53,536,783 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $179.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

