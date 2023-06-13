Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $534,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $219.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.22 and a 200 day moving average of $227.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

