Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

CINF stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 858.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.