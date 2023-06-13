Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.