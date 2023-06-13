Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

