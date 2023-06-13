Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.74. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

