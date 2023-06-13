Comparing Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Lipocine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 10.76 -$88.10 million ($2.17) -0.75 Lipocine $554,990.00 40.88 -$10.76 million ($2.38) -1.83

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Lipocine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lipocine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.75%. Lipocine has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,459.63%. Given Lipocine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,207.36% -44.87% -34.65% Lipocine N/A -30.70% -29.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lipocine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Lipocine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

