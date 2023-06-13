Comparing JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JE Cleantech and Trans-Lux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares JE Cleantech and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JE Cleantech and Trans-Lux’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.62 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Trans-Lux $21.66 million 0.19 $320,000.00 ($0.07) -4.30

JE Cleantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trans-Lux.

Risk & Volatility

JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Trans-Lux on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

(Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Trans-Lux

(Get Rating)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.