Comparing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -195.87% -109.40% -75.52% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nuwellis and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.39 -$14.52 million ($88.76) -0.03 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 27.63 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

