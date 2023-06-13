Comparing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $410,000.00 121.55 -$124.66 million ($0.59) -3.47 Getty Realty $165.59 million 10.34 $90.04 million $1.76 19.66

Profitability

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Rafael and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -1,104.34% -18.84% -16.91% Getty Realty 50.43% 11.00% 5.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rafael and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 5 1 0 2.17

Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Rafael.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Rafael on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

(Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

