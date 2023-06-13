Comparing Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sega Sammy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sega Sammy and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A $17.75 0.29 Playtika $2.62 billion 1.59 $275.30 million $0.73 15.56

Analyst Recommendations

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Sega Sammy. Sega Sammy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sega Sammy and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sega Sammy 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 1 8 2 0 2.09

Playtika has a consensus price target of $15.73, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Sega Sammy.

Profitability

This table compares Sega Sammy and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A Playtika 10.64% -84.87% 9.70%

Summary

Playtika beats Sega Sammy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sega Sammy

(Get Rating)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos. Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.