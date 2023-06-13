Comparing TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.62 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $3.47 billion 0.56 $1.01 billion $6.37 1.84

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy 43.59% 25.51% 11.96%

Dividends

This table compares TXO Partners and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vermilion Energy pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TXO Partners and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Vermilion Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

TXO Partners currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.60%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $32.44, suggesting a potential upside of 176.59%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than TXO Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats TXO Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

