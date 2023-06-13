Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,316,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 191,406 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 366,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 524,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CDAQ opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.