CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure
CompoSecure Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.