CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in CompoSecure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in CompoSecure by 972.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 540,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

