CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CMPUY stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
