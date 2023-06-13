CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CMPUY stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

