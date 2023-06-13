Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $36.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,856,201 shares of company stock worth $52,653,998. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

