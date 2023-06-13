Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

