ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

