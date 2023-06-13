Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

