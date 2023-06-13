Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CNTX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.