Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CNTX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

