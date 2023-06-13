Contrasting CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and A.M. Castle & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.44 $18.66 million $0.95 7.29 A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than A.M. Castle & Co..

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 5 0 3.00 A.M. Castle & Co. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CompoSecure and A.M. Castle & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.77%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than A.M. Castle & Co..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and A.M. Castle & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.07% -4.30% 23.43% A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CompoSecure beats A.M. Castle & Co. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A.M. Castle & Co. engages in the distribution of specialty metals and supply chain services. The firm serves the producer equipment, commercial and military aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, and construction equipment sectors. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

