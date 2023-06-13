Contrasting HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Northern Revival Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Northern Revival Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Northern Revival Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Northern Revival Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Revival Acquisition and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Revival Acquisition N/A -35.37% 2.02% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Northern Revival Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Revival Acquisition and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Revival Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Revival Acquisition and HORIBA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Revival Acquisition N/A N/A $8.38 million N/A N/A HORIBA $2.04 billion N/A $193.94 million $4.90 11.49

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Revival Acquisition.

Summary

HORIBA beats Northern Revival Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About HORIBA

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

