Contrasting IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Technology Solutions and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50

IonQ has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.65%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IonQ $11.13 million 190.19 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -29.25

This table compares Technology Solutions and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in May 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

