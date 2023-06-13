Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.