Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $17.08 Average PT from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $75,644.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 251,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,345.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,676 shares of company stock worth $12,642,825. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

