CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and CP ALL Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and CP ALL Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.36 $236.31 million $0.78 17.95 CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $1.09 1.94

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sendas Distribuidora and CP ALL Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.4%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CP ALL Public pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats CP ALL Public on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co. Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

