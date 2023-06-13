Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Critical Contrast

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 12.18% 14.76% 4.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 7 1 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crawford & Company and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $264.54, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $8.87 billion 2.70 $1.01 billion $9.97 22.58

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Crawford & Company on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services for corporations in the self-insured or commercially-insured marketplace; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; and loss mitigation and risk management information services, as well as administers loss funds established to pay claims. This segment also offers third party administration for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health products. The company's Crawford Platform Solutions segment offers insurance through service lines, such as Contractor Connection and Networks, including losses caused by natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, as well as man-made disasters, such as oil spills, and chemical releases. It also provides customer-centric solutions for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims to large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; and wholesale reinsurance services. Additionally, it provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

