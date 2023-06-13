Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $229,432.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 8.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 122,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

CREC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

(Get Rating)

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.