Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is Dendur Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Criteo makes up approximately 7.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 2.54% of Criteo worth $39,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,744 shares of company stock valued at $942,064. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

CRTO stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

