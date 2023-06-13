Critical Analysis: Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) vs. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of LSB Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of LSB Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries 21.22% 35.95% 13.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium & Boron Technology and LSB Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

LSB Industries has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.27%. Given LSB Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LSB Industries is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, indicating that its stock price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSB Industries has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and LSB Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A LSB Industries $901.71 million 0.87 $230.35 million $2.22 4.66

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility). The company was founded by Jack E. Golsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

