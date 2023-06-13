Critical Contrast: Oxurion (TBGNF) and Its Rivals

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 347 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oxurion to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oxurion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 329 1571 3881 31 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.51%. Given Oxurion’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $125.55 million -$10.66 million 70.98

This table compares Oxurion and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxurion’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -349.63% -58.46% -15.94%

Summary

Oxurion peers beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

