Critical Review: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of HG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HG and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than HG.

This table compares HG and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 23.55% 11.14% 7.83% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $14.48 million 1.49 $3.74 million $1.22 6.15 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.76 $39.70 million $0.67 31.27

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats HG on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

