Critical Review: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Par Pacific and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.20 $364.19 million $12.27 1.93 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

Par Pacific beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

