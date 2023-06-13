Critical Survey: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) vs. Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.78 billion 3.95 -$3.63 billion ($6.54) -56.74 Revvity $3.31 billion 4.30 $569.18 million $7.68 14.78

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -7.01% 4.10% 2.91% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revvity beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

