Css LLC Il Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

