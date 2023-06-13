Css LLC Il Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Css LLC Il grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.