Css LLC Il Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Css LLC Il grew its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Acquisition worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $53,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

