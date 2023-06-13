Css LLC Il Raises Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Css LLC Il grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after buying an additional 1,159,633 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

