Css LLC Il Sells 3,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Price Performance
VZ opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.