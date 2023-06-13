Css LLC Il Takes $952,000 Position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 847.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCNE opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

