CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.05% of CSX worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,221,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,724,000 after purchasing an additional 441,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

