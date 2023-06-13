Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Down 55.8% in May

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the May 15th total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cuentas Stock Performance

Cuentas stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Cuentas in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

