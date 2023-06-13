Curtiss-Wright Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of CW stock opened at $177.05 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

