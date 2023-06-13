CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,385,000 after buying an additional 1,075,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

