CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

Get Rating

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

