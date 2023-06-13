D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1,271.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

