DA Davidson Lowers System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target to $7.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

System1 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of System1 stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. System1 has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of System1

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

